Vancouver [Canada] March 28 (ANI): One person was killed and six were hospitalised after multiple stabbing in the North Vancouver city library of Canada on Saturday (local time).

According to Toronto Sun news, a woman has died and multiple people were taken to hospital after a mass stabbing took place in the Lynn valley Library in North Vancouver.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said "multiple victims" were stabbed both inside and outside the North Vancouver Library and a suspect is in custody and RCMP said there is no ongoing threat to the public, reported the Toronto Sun news.

Sergent Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed a woman died of her injuries and a male suspect in his 20s is in custody. No other information is available about the other victims or the severity of their injuries.

Jang further said, "the suspect had previous interactions with police and has a criminal record," he further added, "the motive of the crime is unknown."

Several tweets were made showing videos captured by the locals of the harrowing crime where multiple officers restraining a man on the ground after he appeared to cut himself before collapsing, Toronto Sun news reported.

Another such local, Ethan Jackson who works at a dental office near the library, reported he heard a woman scream and when he later looked out of the window he saw a man lying on the ground covering his face.

"There was blood around the man and he was being treated by paramedics," Jackson also added.

Amy Robertson of B.C. Emergency Health Services said first responders transported the patients to the hospital after receiving a call at 1:46 p.m. on Saturday, read the Toronto Sun news.

She said 11 ambulances and two supervising vehicles were deployed to the scene. Robertson wasn't able to release details on the condition of the patients.

Media spokesperson and Homicide detective, Sergent Jang (IHIT), said investigators are asking for any video footage taken by witnesses at the scene, and are urging those who filmed the violence and the victims not to upload anything to social media but to provide it to the police instead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)