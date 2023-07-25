Bern [Switzerland], July 25 (ANI): At least one person died and several were injured in northwestern Switzerland after a violent storm caused significant damage in a city in the mountains, police said.

The storm hit the watchmaking city of La Chaux-de-Fonds in the Neuchatel region bordering France.

In a tweet, the police said, "Assessment of the bad weather that occurred in the Neuchâtel mountains: This Monday, July 24, 2023, La Chaux-de-Fonds suffered a violent storm. The gusts of wind, unfortunately, caused the death of a person following the fall of a crane and a great deal of damage."

According to the statement released by the Neuchâteloise's Police, the violent storm which fell more particularly on the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds caused the death of a person in his fifties following the fall of a construction crane.

"The region recorded numerous roof damages in urban areas and many falling trees in the region stretching from Crét du Locle to La Chaux-de-Fonds," the statement added. (ANI)

