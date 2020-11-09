Kabul [Afghanistan], November 09 (ANI/Sputnik): A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"The blast occurred at the entrance gate of Tabesh Private University. One student was killed and eight others were injured," a source in the law faculty of Tabesh Private University told Sputnik.

Also Read | Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Wins ‘Fast Track’ Designation From US FDA.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)