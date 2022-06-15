Mexico City, Jun 14 (AP) A shootout between police, soldiers and gunmen in central Mexico left 10 suspects dead and four wounded on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, said three detectives were also wounded in the gun battle. Their injuries were apparently not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred Tuesday about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Mexico City, in the town of Texcaltitlan, when the suspects opened fire on police.

Prosecutors said the detectives seized 20 rifles, pistols and military-style uniforms and bulletproof vests at the scene. The area has been the scene of frequent killings and extortion by drug gangs. (AP)

