Kyiv [Ukraine], June 1 (ANI): Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have brought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund), said on Wednesday.

Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.

Based on reports verified by OHCHR, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine - mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas. Civilian infrastructure on which children depend continues to be damaged or destroyed; this so far includes at least 256 health facilities and one in six UNICEF-supported 'Safe Schools' in the country's east.

Hundreds of other schools across the country have also been damaged. Conditions for children in eastern and southern Ukraine where fighting has intensified are increasingly desperate, according to the UN agency.

"June 1st is International Day for the Protection of Children in Ukraine and across the region," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Instead of celebrating the occasion, we are solemnly approaching June 3 - the 100th day of a war that has shattered the lives of millions of children. Without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer - and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world."

UNICEF is also warning that the war has caused an acute child protection crisis. Children fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking. Most have been exposed to deeply traumatic events. It said these children urgently need safety, stability, child protection services, and psychosocial support - especially those who are unaccompanied or have been separated from their families. More than anything, they need peace.

At the same time, the war and mass displacement are devastating livelihoods and economic opportunities, leaving many families without sufficient income to meet basic needs and unable to provide adequate support for their children.

UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and to protect all children from harm. This includes ending the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Moreover, the UN agency is appealing for full humanitarian access to safely and quickly reach children in need wherever they may be. (ANI)

