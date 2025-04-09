Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/ TPS): The first group of hotel workers from Sri Lanka landed in Israel on Wednesday. Additional hotel workers are expected to arrive in the coming days, during the week, approximately 100 workers for the hotel industry will arrive in the country.

They are coming in time for next week's week-long Passover holiday which see Israel's hotels filled with both vacationing Israelis and Jewish tourists from around the world.

Many Christian tourists will also be coming to Israel next week for the Easter holiday which falls on Sunday, April 20.

Israel has been negotiating with a number of nations to bring more foreign workers to the country to fill the labor shortage caused by the war in Gaza and the need, for security reasons, to prohibit people from the Palestinian areas from working in Israel. (ANI/ TPS)

