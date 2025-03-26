Kathmandu, Mar 26 (PTI) 11 Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly running an online gambling racket that was also involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

Based on a tip off, a special police team raided a house rented by the Indian nationals in Deula Tole in Budhanilkantha municipality, about 10 kilometres north of Kathmandu, on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Nominates Leo Brent Bozell III As Ambassador to South Africa Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

As per preliminary investigation, the group had been involved in online gambling with transactions exceeding Nepalese Rs 2 billion and had been dealing with nearly Rs 10 million worth of cryptocurrency.

The arrested individuals are mainly from Rajasthan and are aged between 19 and 28.

Also Read | Wipro Bags 500 Million Pound Deal With Phoenix Group for WFOSL To Deliver Life and Pension Administration Services to British Insurer’s ReAssure Business.

The Kathmandu District Court granted police a seven-day remand of the accused, Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)