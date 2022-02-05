Karachi [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): As many as 147 private universities are illegally operating in Pakistan with impunity amid a lack of coordination, unwillingness and confusion among the regulatory bodies and the government machinery, local media reported.

It has also emerged that Higher Education Commission (HEC) limits itself to only identifying such "fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions", whereas the provincial bodies remain inactive against these universities, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, an updated list shared by the HEC shows 147 private universities flagged by the commission are operating across the country.

The commission has warned students and parents to be vigilant while applying for admissions to these private facilities.

Province-wise data shows Punjab leads the trend with 96 private universities that are unrecognized but still offering several degree programmes to hundreds of students, Dawn reported.

It further reported that Sindh houses 35 illegal universities -- mostly in Karachi -- followed by 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and two in Islamabad. (ANI)

