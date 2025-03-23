Peshawar, Mar 23 (PTI) At least 16 militants linked to the Pakistani Taliban were killed by security forces during an attempt to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan, the army said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said that security forces detected a group of terrorists attempting to cross the Afghan border in North Waziristan's Ghulam Khan Kallay area on the night between 22/ 23 March.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen Khwarij (terrorists) were sent to hell,” said the statement, using the term designating members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, it said.

"Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it added.

