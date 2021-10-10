The 44 elected members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile take oath on Friday.

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The 44 elected members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have been administered oath by Deputy Speaker Dawa Tsering.

The 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile elected its Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering through voting.

"Today is the oath-taking ceremony of the speaker and the deputy speaker. So Khenpo Sonam Tenphel took oath as the speaker and I as a deputy speaker," Dolma Tsering told ANI on Friday.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration statement, the elected members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were sworn in on Friday in accordance with the charter of Tibetan exiles at a ceremony held at the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat. Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Commissioner Sonam Norbu Dagpo administered the oath of office to pro tem speaker Dawa Tsering at the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission. The swearing-in of the pro tem speaker was attended by Justice Commissioners Karma Dadul and Tenzin Lungtok of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC).

After the swearing-in of the pro tem speaker, the oath-taking ceremony for the remaining 44 elected members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was held at the Tibetan parliamentary secretariat. The pro tem speaker administered the oath to the 44 elected members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. (ANI)

