Beijing, Nov 16 (PTI) At least 19 people were killed when a fire broke out on Thursday at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, official media reported here.

The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City.

Nineteen people were killed in the fire on Thursday morning, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year.

