Connecticut, November 16: Connecticut State Police in US have arrested a former school employee accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in her car outside his school in Columbia last year after giving him a bracelet with the acronym for “Best Friends for life with benefits.” 42-year-old Alyson Cranick faces charges which include two first-degree counts of sexual assault plus three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

New York Post reported that Alyson Cranick “had sexual intercourse in her vehicle” with the minor last year and he told police he had sneaked out of the house to meet her at night. The young boy is said to have been 11 and 12 years old at the time. US: Social Worker Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Boy in Ohio, Video of Two Engaging in Sexual Acts Found on Teenager's Mobile Phone.

Alyson allegedly had a two-month sexual relationship with him in 2022. The boy “snuck out of his house on at least 14 occasions" at night to meet the 42-year-old, police said. The pair once "had sexual intercourse in her vehicle" at Horace Porter School in Connecticut. Child Sex Abuse Horror in US: Woman Arrested in Pennsylvania for Forcing Minor Cousins to Perform Sexual Acts While She Watched.

Alyson either waited by “hiding behind a bush on a neighbor’s property or walking up to his house,” police said. The woman communicated with the boy over iMessage and Snapchat before switching to Discord.

Alyson has denied any wrongdoing and said that she had only comforted the child because he was worried about family issues. She was fired from the high school after the investigation was completed.

Alyson’s parents were asked to pay 10 percent of the $500,000 bond. They wanted to take her back home to Pennsylvania, but were told by a judge, she cannot leave Connecticut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).