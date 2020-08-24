Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 24 (ANI): Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion arrested two persons and seized 13 lakh yaba pills or amphetamines, reportedly the largest such shipment this year.

According to Dhaka Times, RAB-15 detained the duo while they were entering Khurushkul Majhirghat area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Sunday. A fishing boat was also seized from them

Also Read | California Wildfires Burn on as Death Toll Reaches 7 in Santa Cruz Mountains.

This shipment of yaba, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine sold as cheap red or pink tablets, has been reported as the largest shipment of this year.

The arrested people have been identified as Md Billal, 45, of Dakshin Hajipara in Sadar upazila and Md Ayaz, 34, of H-16 block in Balukhali Rohingya camp, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also Read | Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Incited Fears About TikTok in US: Report.

Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Additional Director General of Rapid Action Battallion (RAB), was quoted as saying at a press briefing, "During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they were involved in drug dealing for a long time. We have learnt that a section of trawler owners are involved in yaba smuggling." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)