Kathmandu, Jun 27 (PTI) Three stranded tourists, including two Indians, have been rescued from a forest in Nepal, a day after they went missing, police said on Monday.

A police team from Metropolitan Police Circle Office, Thankot rescued the tourists on Sunday from Chandragiri Forest, some 15 kilometres West of Kathmandu.

The rescued tourists were identified as 34-year-old American national Douglas Robe and Indian nationals Nawaprit Dhillion, 30, and Madhav Gupta, according to the Metropolitan Police Range Office, Kathmandu.

They were rescued from the Thankot-Chitlang road section, some 7 kilometers from Thankot in the Kathmandu Valley. They were stranded on a steep hill, police said, adding that locals had informed them about the missing tourists on Saturday evening.

Chandragiri is a popular hill station near Kathmandu where hundreds of people visit daily for sightseeing and to enjoy a cable car ride.

