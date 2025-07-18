Kathmandu, Jul 18 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal on Friday in separate incidents on charges of possessing narcotics and undisclosed-source Nepali bank notes, police said.

Kaushik Saha, a 31-year-old man from West Bengal, was arrested near the land entry point to Kathmandu during a routine check, and approximately 3 gm of brown sugar was recovered from his possession, they said.

In a separate incident, 43-year-old Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Sitamadhi in Bihar, was arrested in the Gaur municipality area in Rautahat while he was travelling from India to Nepal on foot. He was found carrying NPR 300,000 in cash without a verifiable source, police said.

