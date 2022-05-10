Mexico City, May 10 (AP) Two journalists were shot to death in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Monday, state prosecutors said.

The Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office said via Twitter that it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana Garcia Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.

They are the 10th and 11th journalists killed in Mexico this year. (AP)

