Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Mar 10 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and one injured in a blast on Sunday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred in Board Bazar, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar. The bomb was planted on a motorbike.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Conflict: Hamas Planning To Escalate Issues in Palestine During Ramadan Period, Says Israeli Spy Agency Mossad.

The dead bodies and those injured have been admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

“As per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area,” the official said, adding that the blast site had been cordoned off and a rescue operation was underway.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate New Terminal of Pune International Airport Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 10, 2024.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the blast and sought a report from the police into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)