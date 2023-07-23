Kyiv [Ukraine], July 23 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv region after Russia shelled on Saturday, CNN reported citing Ukrainian officials.

Russia's shelling struck the city of Kupyansk, according to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office.

In the shelling, a 57-year-old woman was among those killed and a business' property was also damaged in the city, the office added in a Telegram post.

Russia also shelled the town of Dvorichna, just north of Kupyansk, CNN quoted prosecutor office as saying.

“A 60-year-old man was injured. He was admitted to the hospital. A 45-year-old civilian was killed,” the office said.

And early Saturday on Telegram, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said a 30-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling in Velykyi Burluk, east of Kharkiv city.

In areas surrounding Kupyansk, Ukraine's fighters "reliably hold their positions," Syniehubov said. "The enemy has not advanced."

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said that a war correspondent for Russia’s RIA news agency has been killed and three other Russian journalists wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine’s south-eastern Zaporizhia region, Al Jazeera reported.

As per the ministry, the journalists were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike on Saturday. They were evacuated from the battlefield but RIA correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died during the journey, it said.

The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the front-line village of Piatykhatky.

“As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded in various levels of severity,” the Russian army said in a statement.“

During an evacuation, the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds that resulted from the cluster munitions exploding,” the army said, as per Al Jazeera.

The army said the other correspondents have wounds of “medium severity”.

The defence ministry said Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, but did not provide evidence for this. (ANI)

