Philadelphia (US), May 27 (AP) Two people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting at a Philadelphia park, police said on Tuesday.

A man and a woman died in the Monday night shooting in Fairmount Park, police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a briefing.

Also Read | Errol Musk, Father of Billionaire Elon Musk, to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in June, Say Sources.

Those injured in the Memorial Day shooting were listed in stable condition, he said.

The shooting occurred despite officers' presence in the park, Bethel said.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date and Live Streaming: How and Where To Watch the 72nd Miss World Festival Online? Complete Details About the Prestigious Beauty Pageant.

“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they're going to fire into a crowd,” Bethel said.

Bethel said no one was in custody, WPVI-TV reported.

Police had not yet recovered any weapons, the commissioner said.

Investigators don't yet know if there was more than one weapon involved, Bethel said, but he noted that there was rapid fire in videos posted on social media. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)