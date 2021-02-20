Mandalay, Feb 20 (AP) Two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar were shot dead Saturday by riot police who fired live rounds, local media reported.

The deaths occurred in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city. One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to Frontier Myanmar. Another was shot in the chest and died en route to the hospital.

Several other serious injuries were also reported. The shootings occurred near the Yadanabon dock, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used on protesters earlier in the day.(AP)

