Independence, Mar 1 (AP) Authorities said two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post that there were reports of shots fired near a residence, and two officers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police will provide updates as more information becomes available. (AP)

