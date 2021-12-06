Ghanche [PoK], December 6 (ANI): Two Pakistani pilots were killed after an Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghanche district.

The pilots were Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that search and rescue helicopters and army troops had reached the site of the accident following the crash.

Also Read | US Vows To Strengthen Ties With Countries in Pacific Region Amid Threats From China.

The ISPR did not give a reason for the accident, Dawn reported.

Separately, GB "Chief Minister" Khalid Khurshid Khan issued a statement, expressing grief over the incident and extending his condolences to the families of the pilots.

Also Read | Nepal Detects First Two Cases of COVID-19 Variant Omicron.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)