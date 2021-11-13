Bajur [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Two Pakistan police officers were killed in a bomb blast in Bajur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday morning.

The bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Can't be Removed After Injection by Drawing out Blood With ‘Wet Cupping’ Process or ‘Detox’ Bath With Epsom Salt and Borax.

According to police, the bomb blast had been conducted via a remote control device, adding that law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation to look for suspicious activity.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)