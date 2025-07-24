Karachi, Jul 24 (PTI) Two Pakistani army personnel, including a Major, were killed during an intelligence-based operation against insurgent groups in the restive Balochistan province on Thursday, the military said.

The operation was carried out at Mastung district.

“During the operation, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain were killed,” the military's media wing said.

Three militants were also killed in the operation, it said.

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in insurgent activities in recent months.

Earlier this month, three members of a Qawwali troupe were killed, and several others injured, when their bus was attacked near the Parod area on the Karachi-Quetta national highway.

