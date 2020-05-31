World News | 2-yr-old Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Victim in Nepal

World. (File Image)

Bajura [Nepal], May 31 (ANI): A two-year-old died of COVID-19 on Sunday, becoming the youngest victim to succumb to the deadly virus in Nepal.

With this, Nepal's death toll due to coronavirus has reached eight, The Himalayan Times reported.

The toddler from Bajura had passed away in the morning was later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Times reported that seven out of eight deaths so far have been post demise diagnoses.

Meanwhile, coronavirus count in Nepal reached 1567 with 166 new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Population

Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four are female. (ANI)

