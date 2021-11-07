Taipei [Taiwan], November 7 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has stated that 20 Chinese fighter jets intruded into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) within the past 24 hours, reported local media.

The ministry on Saturday evening stated that 10 Shenyang J-16 and six Chengdu J-10 fighter jets had infringed on Taiwan's ADIZ. The 16 warplanes penetrated the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, just northeast of the Dongsha Islands (Pratas Islands), reported Taiwan News.

The ministry later on Sunday announced that four more J-16 fighter planes had violated Taiwan's ADIZ. Similar to Saturday's incursions, the four fighters entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, again near the Dongsha Islands.

Taiwan's Air Force responded in both incidents by sending combat air patrol (CAP), broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking them with land-based anti-aircraft missiles. The incursions seen this weekend are the largest recorded in such a short timeframe in over a month, said Taiwan News.

Last month on China's National Day on October 1, a record 38 Chinese military aircraft violated Taiwan's ADIZ, though this was quickly surpassed by 39 more People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes the next day.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)

