Beijing, Apr 29 (PTI) Twenty-two people were killed in a restaurant fire in Liaoyang city of China's Liaoning province on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m., killing 22 people and injuring three others, the State-run Xinhua news agency reported.

There was no information about the cause of the fire.

AP adds that the restaurant's manager was in police custody as part of the investigation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat those injured, the report said.

As many as 22 firetrucks and 85 firefighters were dispatched to put out the flames.

Fire incidents are common in China owing to staff ignoring safety features and a lack of training or pressure from their superiors.

This is the second major fire incident in China this month.

On April 9, 20 elderly people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province.

A total of 39 elderly people were in the building when the blaze broke out at the nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city.

