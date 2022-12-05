Nairobi, Dec 5 (AP) The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived in Djibouti Monday for delivery to neighbouring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades.

Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the “Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons is separate from a United Nations World Food Program effort that has funded humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine.

Also Read | Kyiv Residents Have Been Using the City Subway as a Bomb Shelter Since the Beginning of … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

A second ship with 30,000 tons of wheat will be heading to Ethiopia next week, while a third vessel is currently being loaded with 25,000 tons of wheat bound for Somalia, an embassy statement said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky last month announced the initiative aimed at helping “countries the most struck by the food crisis.” Ukraine has said it plans to send more than 60 ships to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, Yemen and other countries.

Also Read | Seals Dead in Russia: Mass Seal Death Likely Due to Oxygen Deprivation, Says Russian Environmental Official.

Millions of people in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya are going hungry due to drought following the fifth straight failed rainy season, while conflicts in Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened the crisis.

Ethiopia has not yet commented on the new grain shipment from Ukraine. But Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in August criticized reports of a UN effort to ship grain from Ukraine to Ethiopia as an attempt to paint “a picture that we are starved.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)