Dhaka, May 3 (PTI) An overloaded speedboat allegedly driven by an inexperienced underage boy capsized in Bangladesh after collision with a sand laden vessel, killing at least 26 people while many others were missing, police said on Monday.

The accident happened in Banglabazar ferry ghat on Monday morning when the overloaded speedboat collided with the vessel.

Following the incident, rescuers have retrieved at least 26 bodies, police said.

"We have retrieved 26 bodies, rescued alive five others . . . but searches are underway for more as several speedboat passengers are feared missing," a police official at the scene told reporters.

Ashiqur Rahman, the police inspector of a nearby ferry terminal, said that they were informed the driver of the speedboat was an inexperienced underage boy.

“Witnesses and survivors said the boat was carrying over 30 passengers and the vessel was transporting sand in the Padma River near the town of Shibchar of Madaripur,” he said.

Authorities said a rescue operation was on.

