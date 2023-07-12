Mexico City, July 12: At least three police officers were killed and 10 other people were injured on Tuesday in an attack with explosive devices in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, said Governor Enrique Alfaro.

Taking to Twitter, Alfaro said, "Tonight, personnel from the @FiscaliaJal and Tlajomulco Police suffered a cowardly attack with explosive devices, which preliminarily caused the death of three colleagues from the municipal police and the Prosecutor's Office, as well as injured 10 people." Russia: Former Russian Naval Commander Shot Dead While Jogging in Park in Krasnodar, Suspect Arrested.

"This is an unprecedented event that shows what these organized crime groups are capable of. This attack also represents a challenge against the Mexican State as a whole. The Jalisco Security Cabinet is in permanent session. From the Prosecutor's Office we will continue to report as the investigations progress and the official data is confirmed," he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a group of masked men carried out a deadly attack on a market in the central Mexican city of Toluca, discharging their guns before setting the location on fire, according to Al Jazeera citing authorities.

“Nine people lost their lives, eight of them at the site and one more in a hospital,” a statement from the State of Mexico’s prosecutor said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and a suspect was not immediately named. Mexico: Masked Gunmen Burn Market in Toluca Plagued by Gang Violence, Killing Nine (Watch Video).

The statement added the attack could be linked to business conflicts. Toluca Mayor Raymundo Martinez told the Milenio newspaper that the fire was probably the result of disputes between vendors and owners of premises at the market. Monday’s attack was the latest instance of bloodshed in Toluca, where two hacked-up bodies were discovered last week, reported Al Jazeera.

