Moscow [Russia] October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Three people were killed, another three were injured in a shooting at a bus stop in the village of Bolshiye Orly in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an officer on duty of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the region's Bor District told Sputnik that four people had been killed and three had been injured in the incident. He also said that the police had caught the shooter who fled into the forest.

"According to updated information, three dead and three hospitalized", the spokesperson said.

Those injured are in moderate condition, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik. (ANI/Sputnik)

