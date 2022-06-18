Quetta [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Three workers were shot dead after gunmen opened fire on a labour camp in Balochistan province's Harnai district local media reported on Saturday.

Citing police sources, Dawn reported that armed men had opened fire on Friday in a labour camp with around 100 workers. The gunmen also set the tents and machines on fire, as per Geo News.

Balochistan chief minister Abdul Qudus Bazenjo condemned the shooting and asked for a report from authorities, Geo News said.

Attacks in Balochistan have been on the surge as several cases of attacks on workers have been reported in the past.

Earlier this week, four labourers of Pakistan's coal mining company were abducted by armed men at gunpoint from their office in the Spine-Karez area, close to the Sorrang coal field, the Dawn reported.

Last year, at least three coal miners were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Harnai district's Zalawan area in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The assailants arrived at the coal mine and opened fire on the colliers, leaving three of them dead on the spot.Prior to that, armed men had gunned down three coal miners in a coalfield some 70 kilometres from Quetta. (ANI)

