Bamako (Mali), Jan 14 (AP) Three United Nations peacekeepers from Ivory Coast died and six more were wounded when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device and they came under attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Mali's Timbuktu region, the UN mission in Mali and Ivory Coast's army said.

The deaths occurred during a security operation on Wednesday along the Douentza and Timbuktu axis about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Bamabara-Maoude, the mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement.

The attackers fled the scene and medical evacuations were carried out by helicopters, the mission said.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the UN special envoy who heads the UN mission, condemned the attack.

“At a time when all efforts are being made to bring Mali out of the rut, I deeply deplore the upsurge in these attacks against national and international forces, as well as civilian populations,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and emphasized that attacks on UN peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no efforts in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack," Dujarric said.

The chief of staff of Ivory Coast's army, Gen Lassina Doumbia, said the three dead peacekeepers were from Ivory Coast and they were attacked by extremists.

The UN peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north. A French-led military operation dislodged the rebels, but the jihadists have since regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach, targeting Mali's army and the UN mission.

According to the UN, 231 peacekeepers in Mali have been killed due to hostile incidents. (AP)

