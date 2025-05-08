Santa Ana (California), May 8 (AP) Three male students were stabbed in front of a Southern California high school, authorities said.

The Santa Ana High students were taken to a hospital, one of them in critical condition and the other two stable, according to city police spokesperson Officer Natalie Garcia.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday afternoon as students were leaving school for the day, district spokesperson Fermin Leal said. The incident involved both students and non-students.

Authorities were searching for at least two suspects whose connection to the school and motive were not clear, Garcia said.

Other details such as the ages of the victims were not immediately made public.

After-school programmes and athletics were cancelled, and officials said the school would make crisis counsellors available on Thursday.

Santa Ana is a city of about 3,00,000 people roughly 30 miles (50 kilometres) southeast of Los Angeles. The school serves roughly 3,000 students. (AP)

