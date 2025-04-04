A mass stabbing in Northeast Washington, D.C., has left several people injured near Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE in the US. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported that numerous victims were found in the area, with one suspect arrested. Roads have been closed due to the ongoing investigation, including Montello Avenue and West Virginia Avenue between Mt. Olivet Road and Holbrook Terrace NE. While five victims have been confirmed, the total number of injured remains unclear, and their conditions have not been disclosed. US: Teen Austin Metcalf Fatally Stabbed at Texas Track Meet Over Seating Dispute; Suspect Charged with Murder.

Washington DC Mass Stabbing Attack

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous emergency crews are on the scene on a mass stabbing incident in Washington, D.C. 📌#Washington | #DC At this time Dozens of emergency crews are currently on the scene responding to a mass stabbing incident in Northeast Washington, D.C. Officials report… pic.twitter.com/WqNFw0PARB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 3, 2025

