Peshawar, Apr 13 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces on Sunday killed three terrorists in an operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the provincial police conducted the operation in the Lakki Marwat district.

According to the police, those killed were involved in attacks on civilians and security personnel in the country's northwest.

Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated the CTD on the successful operation, calling the department's work substantial.

Earlier, Hameed told the media that the network involved in the attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak and Bannu Cantonment have been traced.

The attacks last month left five soldiers and 13 civilians dead, while 16 attackers were killed.

Hameed said that significant evidence has been found in both cases and several individuals have been detained in connection with it. He added that more details will be shared after further arrests.

