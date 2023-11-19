Khan Younis (Gaza Strip), Nov 19 (AP) The World Health Organisation says 31 babies have been safely transported from Shifa Hospital to another hospital in southern Gaza.

The evacuation took place on Sunday, and the babies are to be transferred to a third hospital across the border in Egypt.

They were among scores of critically ill and wounded patients stranded at Shifa after Israeli forces fought their way to the hospital and entered it last Wednesday. (AP)

