Kabul, March 2: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday at 02:35:57 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday.

The quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47. Further details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)