A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Japan's northernmost island, Hokkaido on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey. There are no tsunami warnings issued. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Turkey: Another Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Turkiye, Says EMSC.

Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Jolts Hokkaido

