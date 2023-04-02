Papua [Indonesia], April 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck near the south coast of Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Papua is Indonesia's easternmost province. It encompasses the western half of New Guinea and several other islands.

The earthquake occurred at 14:56:19 (UTC+05:30) and hit Papua, Indonesia at a depth of 10.3 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 4.361°S and 136.822°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

