Moscow [Russia], September 13 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four people were killed and five others injured as an L-410 aircraft made a hard landing in Russia's Irkutsk Region on Sunday.

Two crew members and 14 passengers were on board when the incident happened, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Rescuers are working at the site and a local hospital is ready to receive the injured. (ANI/Xinhua)

