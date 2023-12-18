Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans, to their homeland, is ongoing in a secure and dignified manner, with 1634 illegal Afghan nationals returning on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The total number of repatriated individuals has reached 4,35,152, according to official reports.

The National Action Plan's apex committee, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, set a deadline during a meeting on October 3 for all foreign nationals residing illegally in the country to leave voluntarily by October 31 or face deportation, as reported by ARY News.

The Pakistani government is actively facilitating the repatriation process for illegal Afghans at the Torkham and Chaman borders.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, addressing the Senate, emphasised the importance of a humane approach in the repatriation process.

He said, "Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar] has given very clear instructions that there should be no manhandling of illegal immigrants during the repatriation process."

Bugti assured the House that any mismanagement on the borders would be addressed, and suggestions from political leadership in this regard would be welcomed.

He also clarified, "No Afghan refugee having legal documents has been even touched," ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee, Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Islamic Relief Worldwide, CARE, Intersos, and some other organisations have highlighted the urgent situation of 5,00,000 individuals who have returned to Afghanistan and are facing critical needs for food, shelter, and employment during the winter, TOLO News reported.

In response, these organisations are urging the international community to enhance support for the families returning to Afghanistan.

"Since the economic situation of Afghanistan is unfortunately dire and a large number of Afghan immigrants enter the country in the winter season, the aid of the international community must be focused on the people of Afghanistan," TOLO News quoted Abdul Zahur Mudabir, an economist, as saying.

Meanwhile, certain repatriated immigrants have conveyed that they find themselves in challenging circumstances and are calling for increased attention from the interim government.

"They have helped us in Torkham with 10,000 Afghanis, and my family is huge, and the money will not even cover my expenses for a week," said Mohammad Nayeem, a refugee.

"We request that the Islamic Emirate provide job opportunities for Afghan youth so that they do not travel to other countries because it is very controversial," said Dawood, a refugee. (ANI)

