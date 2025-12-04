Manama [Bahrain], December 4 (ANI/WAM): The 46th GCC Summit concluded today at Al-Sakhir Palace, chaired by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and the heads of delegations.

In his closing speech, the King of Bahrain affirmed the GCC countries' commitment to strengthening the course of Gulf cooperation, safeguarding the region's security, and completing economic integration projects.

He stressed the importance of advancing paths related to food and water security and the digital economy, and of continuing to support political efforts aimed at achieving regional stability, foremost among them support for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also delivered a speech in which she expressed her country's appreciation for the strategic partnership with the GCC states, affirming Italy's support for enhancing regional security and expanding economic and technological cooperation, especially in the fields of clean energy, digital transformation, and maritime security. She emphasised the importance of the Gulf role in the stability of the region.

The one-day summit concluded by reaffirming the continued pursuit of joint coordination, strengthening institutional work, and supporting paths of integration and cooperation to achieve development and prosperity for the peoples of the GCC states. (ANI/WAM)

