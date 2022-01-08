Aden (Yemen) January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people were killed on Saturday in a landmine explosion in Yemen's southern province of Shabwa, a military official told Xinhua.

These exploding landmines were planted by the Houthi militia before their withdrawal from the Usaylan District in Shabwa, the local military source said on condition of anonymity.

"Teams of explosives experts affiliated with the pro-government forces have begun a campaign to dismantle the Houthi-laid landmines in Shabwa," he added.

During the past days, the pro-government forces launched a large-scale military operation against the Houthis in Shabwa and succeeded in expelling the rebels out from key districts including Usaylan. (ANI/Xinhua)

