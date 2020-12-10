Quetta (Pakistan), Dec 9 (PTI) Five men were found dead in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province on Thursday, in a suspected militant attack, officials said.

The bodies were found in two separate locations in Kech district, which is close to Gwadar Port.

Three bullet-riddled bodies were found in Tump area of Kech, close to the Iran border, while two bodies were found near Heriok Bridge in the Hoshab area.

Separatist groups and militants have regularly targeted security forces and installations in Baluchistan province in recent months. The Pakistan government claims these outfits are funded by foreign agencies to destabilize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

