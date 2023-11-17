World News | 5 Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Jenin Raid, Others Flee to Hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning that five Palestinian terrorists were killed during an overnight counter-terror raid in Jenin. The military said several terrorists were chased to a local hospital where they were arrested while trying to hide.

During the raid, an Israeli drone struck a group of terrorists firing on soldiers. Other Palestinians threw explosives.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Massive 7.2-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern Philippines, No Tsunami Warning (Watch Video).

The police and the IDF said several gunmen fled in cars and an ambulance in the direction of Jenin's Ibn Sina hospital. One of the terrorists was caught at the entrance to the hospital. A search of his vehicle turned up three M-16 rifles.

In other counter-terror operations, security forces in Hebron mapped out for demolition the homes of three terrorists responsible for Thursday's shooting attack at a checkpoint south of Jerusalem. Avraham Fetena, 20, who served in the military police, was killed. Another five people were injured.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown Averted as President Joe Biden Signs Temporary Spending Bill, Pushing Budget Fight Into New Year.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

An overall 21 Palestinians were arrested around Judea and Samaria during the raids, of whom six were associated with Hamas.

Since Oct. 7, more than 1,750 wanted Palestinians have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,050 are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)