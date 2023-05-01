Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing, May 1 (PTI) At least five people were killed on Monday in an explosion at a chemical factory in eastern China's Shandong province, according to the official media.

The blast occurred at a hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group in Liaocheng City, state-run China Daily reported.

While one person was injured in the explosion, another remains missing, it said.

The fire was extinguished by Monday afternoon while the rescue operation remains underway.

The injured person is being treated at a local hospital, and an investigation into the blast's cause is ongoing, the report said.

Last month, at least 32 people were killed in two separate fire incidents involving a hospital and a factory in China. A hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire on April 18, leaving 21 dead.

In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi County, Jinhua city in eastern Zhejiang province on April 17. PTI KJV

