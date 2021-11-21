Islamabad [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): As many as 58 officers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces have been found involved in fudging the figures regarding complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, local media reported.

As per a report presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, the officers were found faking complaints registration and their resolution on the portal in an attempt to show increased satisfaction of the citizens at their respective dashboards, reported The Express Tribune.

Khan instructed authorities to show no leniency to those involved in negligence.

"I personally monitor the public complaints on the Citizen Portal. No laxity is to be tolerated in the resolution of public complaints. No leniency will be shown towards the officers faking resolution of public complaints," said Khan.

The Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) compiled the investigation report on the dashboards of 254 officers regarding frivolous complaints. The PMDU investigated the dashboards of 11 federal government officers, 154 in Punjab, 86 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and three in Sindh, reported The Express Tribune.

The investigation revealed that 44 Punjab officers were found involved in the fake complaints and the provincial chief secretary had already acted against them.

The KP Chief Secretary acted against 39 government officers and suspended those involved. The respective Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) took action against 45 officers in Punjab, 10 in KP and three in Sindh, reported The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, the PMDU recommended that the IDs used in frivolous complaints be blocked permanently. (ANI)

