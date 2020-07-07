Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter struck 142 km North of Semarang in Indonesia, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,831 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 304km Southeast of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 2057 hours, according to National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 also hit 30 km southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan at 21:36:26 IST on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba: Rare Case of Naegleria Fowleri Infection Found in Florida's Hillsborough County, Residents Asked to Avoid Nasal Contact With Warm Water.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)