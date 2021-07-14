Kohistan, July 14: At least ten people, including six Chinese engineers and two Frontier Corps personnel, lost their lives and several others were injured on Wednesday following a bus explosion. The vehicle was carrying workmen to the Dasu Dam in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained and a rescue operation was underway. The site was cordoned off by police and Rangers, The Dawn reported citing Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai. Dubai: Fire at Ship Causes Massive Explosion at Jebel Ali Port, Watch Videos.

Yousafzai also informed that the incident took place early in the morning around 7:30 am when a coaster carrying over 30 workers from the Barseen camp to the plant site.

"At the moment we are not clear what exactly happened, whether it is a blast or an accident, once police will complete the initial investigation, the situation will become clear," a senior police officer told Dawn.com.

Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), confirmed that employees of a Chinese company were travelling in the bus, adding that rescue efforts were underway at the site of the incident and the injured were being shifted to a hospital.

